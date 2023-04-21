Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Stars hoping to continue trend of road wins in Game 3

Dallas Stars
DALLAS, TX - APRIL 17: Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) and Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) wait for the puck to drop during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild on April 17, 2023 at American Airlines Center in

DALLAS - The Dallas Stars can take control of their playoff series by winning Game 3 Friday night in Minnesota.

After dropping Game 1, Dallas bounced back Wednesday night.

Roope Hintz recorded his first career playoff hat trick in the 7-3 win.

The Stars know if they want to advance to the next round, they must win a game in St. Paul.

Dallas won nearly 61% of its games away from the American Airlines Center during the regular season.

Marty Turco talks about what Dallas Stars need to win Game 2

Longtime Dallas Stars goalie and now the president of the Stars Foundation, Marty Turco, helps Good Day get ready for Game 2 against the Minnesota Wild. He says a tough loss like in Game 1 usually makes the guys more exciting to play for Game 2.

Head coach Peter DeBoer is confident the Stars can continue that trend.

"I think we’re built for the road. I think we’re a big, heavy, hard team. We start with the puck with face-offs a lot. We’re a disciplined team. You know, we’re 25th, 6th, 7th in penalty minutes this year. So, we don’t beat ourselves on the road. I think all those things play into it. Goaltending is obviously a huge part," he said.

Dallas will play again without forward Joe Pavelski. He’s still in concussion protocol after hitting his head on the ice in Game 1.

Face-off Friday night in Minnesota is set for just after 8:30 p.m.