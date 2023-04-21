Dallas Stars hoping to continue trend of road wins in Game 3

article

The Dallas Stars can take control of their playoff series by winning Game 3 Friday night in Minnesota.

After dropping Game 1, Dallas bounced back Wednesday night.

Roope Hintz recorded his first career playoff hat trick in the 7-3 win.

The Stars know if they want to advance to the next round, they must win a game in St. Paul.

Dallas won nearly 61% of its games away from the American Airlines Center during the regular season.

Head coach Peter DeBoer is confident the Stars can continue that trend.

"I think we’re built for the road. I think we’re a big, heavy, hard team. We start with the puck with face-offs a lot. We’re a disciplined team. You know, we’re 25th, 6th, 7th in penalty minutes this year. So, we don’t beat ourselves on the road. I think all those things play into it. Goaltending is obviously a huge part," he said.

Dallas will play again without forward Joe Pavelski. He’s still in concussion protocol after hitting his head on the ice in Game 1.

Face-off Friday night in Minnesota is set for just after 8:30 p.m.