Dallas Stars fall to 1-3 in series versus Edmonton Oilers

The Dallas Stars are now just one loss away from playoff elimination.

Dallas Stars 1, Edmonton Oilers 4

What's new:

The team had another major blow in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

Center Roope Hintz returned to the lineup after missing Sunday’s game due to an injury. But his return didn’t fuel much of the team’s offense.

Edmonton struck first, as it has every game this series.

Jason Robertson tied things up in the second period, but that was the only goal Dallas would get.

The Stars lost 4-1.

Playoff Hopes

What they're saying:

The team has hope to do something they’ve never done as a franchise – overcome a 3-1 deficit in a playoff series.

"It’s time to reset again. It’s not over until somebody wins four games. So now we go home ice. Now it’s just one game at a time. You don’t really think about what the series is. Just win one game, and try to come back to Alberta," said Stars Forward Mikko Rantanen.

What's next:

Game 5 is Thursday at the American Airlines Center.

The action is set to begin at 7 p.m.