Dallas Stars take on Colorado Avalanche on More 27
DALLAS - The Dallas Stars will play the Colorado Avalanche in a preseason clash on More 27 this Saturday.
Both the Stars and Avalanche are 4-1-0 so far this preseason.
Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
The showdown will be a rematch of last year's highly-contested playoff series.
Dallas beat Colorado in the deciding seventh game.
Saturday's game will be the final tune-up for the Stars before the season opener against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Oct. 9.
Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
DALLAS, TX - MAY 03: Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and Dallas Stars center Sam Steel (18) wait for the puck to drop during game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche
- St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
- Time: 5 p.m. CT
- Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas
You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche on TV on KDFI More 27, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.
Dallas Stars on FOX 4, More 27
FOX 4 and More 27 will air 15 Dallas Stars games this season. All Stars games will be available to stream on the Victory+ app.
- Oct. 16 vs. Vancouver Canucks - More 27
- Oct. 21 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - FOX 4
- Nov. 6 vs. Anaheim Ducks - FOX 4
- Nov. 11 @ Ottawa Senators - More 27
- Dec. 2 @ New York Rangers - More 27
- Dec. 11 @ Minnesota Wild - FOX 4
- Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo Sabres - FOX 4
- Jan. 6 @ Carolina Hurricanes - More 27
- Jan. 22 @ Columbus Blue Jackets - More 27
- Feb. 2 vs. Winnipeg Jets - FOX 4
- Feb. 25 vs. Seattle Kraken - FOX 4
- March 10 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - FOX 4
- March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils - More 27
- March 31 @ Boston Bruins - FOX 4
- April 15 @ Buffalo Sabres
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Stars and NHL.