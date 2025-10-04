Dallas Stars take on Colorado Avalanche on More 27

The Brief The Dallas Stars play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at the AAC. The game will be Dallas' final preseason game. The regular season begins on Thursday, Oct. 9.



The Dallas Stars will play the Colorado Avalanche in a preseason clash on More 27 this Saturday.

Both the Stars and Avalanche are 4-1-0 so far this preseason.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

The showdown will be a rematch of last year's highly-contested playoff series.

Dallas beat Colorado in the deciding seventh game.

Saturday's game will be the final tune-up for the Stars before the season opener against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch

DALLAS, TX - MAY 03: Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and Dallas Stars center Sam Steel (18) wait for the puck to drop during game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche on Expand

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4

Time: 5 p.m. CT

Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas

You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche on TV on KDFI More 27, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.

Dallas Stars on FOX 4, More 27

FOX 4 and More 27 will air 15 Dallas Stars games this season. All Stars games will be available to stream on the Victory+ app.

Oct. 16 vs. Vancouver Canucks - More 27

Oct. 21 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - FOX 4

Nov. 6 vs. Anaheim Ducks - FOX 4

Nov. 11 @ Ottawa Senators - More 27

Dec. 2 @ New York Rangers - More 27

Dec. 11 @ Minnesota Wild - FOX 4

Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo Sabres - FOX 4

Jan. 6 @ Carolina Hurricanes - More 27

Jan. 22 @ Columbus Blue Jackets - More 27

Feb. 2 vs. Winnipeg Jets - FOX 4

Feb. 25 vs. Seattle Kraken - FOX 4

March 10 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - FOX 4

March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils - More 27

March 31 @ Boston Bruins - FOX 4

April 15 @ Buffalo Sabres