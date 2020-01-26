Dallas sports figures react to NBA legend Kobe Bryant's death

The news of Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash Sunday morning shocked the sports world, and a number of current and former Dallas sports figures shared their thoughts on his passing.

The owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, tweeted: "RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing." He also touched on how precious life is.

Luka Doncic tweeted out in disbelief: "NO PLEASE," with prayer hands, and "this can't be true!!" He later tweeted a picture of himself with Kobe's daughter, Gianna, who was also reportedly killed in the crash.

Former Cowboys Emmitt Smith also tweeted about the news: "Just got back into Dallas and heard the news about Kobe. My heart just dropped and I feel empty."

Former Ranger Michael Young tweeted that this cut deep for him, being a born and bred LA kid.

Advertisement

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also tweeted about the news: "My heart goes out to his family and to the families of all those who died in this horrific tragedy. A reminder to the rest of us that life is precious."