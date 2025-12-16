Dallas Renegades head coach Bob Stoops announces retirement

The Brief Legendary coach Bob Stoops is retiring after nearly 50 years in football. Stoops won 10 Big 12 Championships and a BCS National Championship at Oklahoma, as well as a 2023 XFL title with the Dallas Renegades. His successor has not yet been named.



After nearly five decades of coaching football, Bob Stoops is retiring.

What we know:

The United Football League announced on Monday that the Dallas Renegades head coach is retiring.

The backstory:

Stoops has coached for five decades and most recently won an XFL Championship with the Renegades in 2023.

He has also coached at the professional and collegiate levels, winning 10 Big 12 Championships and a BCS National Championship at the University of Oklahoma.

Stoops has an overall record of 207-69 as a head coach.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MAY 24: Head Coach Bob Stoops of the Arlington Renegades looks on before the game against the Memphis Showboats at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on May 24, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Wes Hale/UFL/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"After much thought and reflection, I’ve made the decision to retire from coaching and step away from the game of football. Coaching has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and closing this chapter comes with lots of gratitude," Stoops said in a statement. "While it’s the right time for me to step aside, be with family, and embrace the next chapter of my life, I do so with deep appreciation and full confidence in the bright future of the UFL. This league is on the rise, and I’ll remain its biggest supporter. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this incredible game for so many years."

What's next:

The UFL will announce his replacement soon.