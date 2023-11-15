Doncic, Hardaway pace Mavericks to comfortable 130-117 win over Wizards

article

Luka Doncic scored 26 points and had 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks eased to a 130-117 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Doncic also grabbed seven rebounds to fall shy of this third double-double of the season after being held to a season-low 16 points in a loss at New Orleans on Tuesday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 31 points and sank seven 3-pointers for the Mavericks on a night point guard Kyrie Irving sat out with a sprained left foot.

"The left foot's bothering him. It's sore," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said pregame of Irving, who played 26 minutes in Tuesday's loss. "So we're just not going to take any chances."

MORE: Dallas Mavericks Coverage

Derrick Jones Jr. had 20 points and Dereck Lively II had 17 on 7 of 8 shooting. Dallas led by double digits for the final three quarters and sank 17 3-pointers as a team, surpassing 15 made 3s for the 10th time in their first 12 games.

Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points to lead the Wizards, who lost their fourth straight two nights after giving back a double-digit lead in a loss at Toronto. Jordan Poole added 16 points and Deni Avdija had 15.

Dallas took control on a 25-8 first-quarter run that resulted in a 32-17 lead. The Mavericks stretched the lead to as much as 25 points in the second quarter before taking a 71-51 halftime lead.

Hardaway hit three 3s in that second quarter and both he and Doncic surpassed the 20-point threshold by halftime.

Between Wednesday's first half and Monday's second, Washington was outscored by 43 points over four quarters.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Continue a four-game road trip Saturday in Milwaukee.

Wizards: Play the second of three at home Friday against New York.