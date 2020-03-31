Dallas Mavericks team up with local restaurant to deliver meals to healthcare workers

The Dallas Mavericks are doing their part to help the community in a time of need.

The team’s “Feeding the Fight” initiative teamed up with Smokey John’s Barbecue on Mockingbird Lane.

Mavericks forward Justin Jackson paid for more than 100 meals. Those meals were delivered to workers at Parkland Hospital on Monday.

The brothers who own the restaurant said the Mavs' contribution is a welcome addition to the effort to get first responders through this pandemic.

“We packaged the meals individually. It was great. We were able to be a part of it and knowing the Mavericks have been so in the forefront from the very beginning... to taking care of their arena workers as well as healthcare givers with child care. It’s not just Mark Cuban. It’s the actual players making themselves available when they can,” said Juan Reeves, co-owner of Smokey John’s.

Smokey Johns is launching an expanded, weekly delivery system to different neighborhoods and surrounding cities.