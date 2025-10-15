Dallas Mavericks reportedly sign Jason Kidd to multi-year contract extension

article

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks have signed Head Coach Jason Kidd to a multi-year contract extension. The extension signals the team's commitment to continuity after a season of leadership changes and player movement. The deal ends speculation about other teams, like the New York Knicks, attempting to hire Kidd.



The Dallas Mavericks have inked a multi-year contract extension with head coach Jason Kidd, the team announced on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

52-year-old Jason Kidd enters his fifth season with the Dallas Mavericks. He led the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals and has posted a 179-149 regular season record with a 22-18 record in the playoffs during his Dallas tenure.

What we know:

The extension ends speculation about other teams attempting to lure Kidd to a new team. The New York Knicks reportedly sought permission to interview him last offseason, but Dallas declined as Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont expressed confidence in Kidd’s leadership, and general manager Nico Harrison praised his coaching and player relations.

By extending Kidd’s term, the Mavericks commit to continuity in leadership. It gives Kidd space to further instill his philosophies, develop younger players, and stabilize organizational identity. In an era when many franchises swing quickly between coaches, this signals a vote of confidence.

The Mavericks are navigating a new era after the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Dončić to the Lakers. With such drastic changes to the team over the last few years, locking in the head coach helps prevent additional instability and offers a stable figure for new and existing players.

What's next:

Kidd, a Hall of Famer and former 10-time All-Star, remains third all-time in both assists and steals and enters the new season without Kyrie Irving (recovering from an ACL injury), but with the addition of No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and forward Anthony Davis.