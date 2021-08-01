Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Mavericks pick up option for Willie Cauley-Stein

Dallas Mavericks
CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 09: Willie Cauley-Stein #33 of the Dallas Mavericks brings the ball up court during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 09, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have picked up the second-season contract option for Willie Cauley-Stein.

He averaged 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 53 games for the Mavs last season.

The Mavs opened up some cap spaces after trading Josh Richardson to the Celtics, and appear to be setting themselves to possibly make a run at a big free agent this offseason.

