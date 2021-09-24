Dallas Mavericks part ways with controversial analytics advisor Voulgaris

The Dallas Mavericks parted ways with a member of the front office who reportedly caused friction in the franchise.

Haralabos Voulgaris is a former professional gambler who was hired in 2018 for research and development.

Shortly after the Mavericks’ first round playoff loss in June, The Athletic reported he was influencing front office decisions about draft picks and creating tension with former general manager Donnie Nelson.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban denied that, but the report was followed by the firing of Nelson and Carlisle’s voluntary departure. Voulgaris’ status had been in doubt ever since.

Voulgaris posted on Twitter he was not fired, but that his contract expired.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dallas Mavericks introduce new general manager, Nico Harrison, and head coach, Jason Kidd