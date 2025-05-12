NBA Lottery Odds: Chances the Dallas Mavericks get the No. 1 pick

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks have a 1.8% chance of getting the 2025 NBA Draft. The Mavs have the highest chance (77.6%) of landing the 11th overall pick. The draft order will be announced at 6 p.m. on Monday.



The NBA Lottery is Monday night and the Dallas Mavericks have a (small) chance of landing the top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Dallas Mavericks odds of each pick

By the numbers:

Dallas finished the season with a 39-43 record, which was tied for the 11th worst in the NBA. A random draw pushed them ahead of the Chicago Bulls, who had the same record, for the 11th best odds in the lottery.

Dallas will receive one of six selections, with the 11th pick being the most likely.

The Mavericks have never moved up in the NBA Draft Lottery in franchise history.

Here are the odds:

No. 1 pick: 1.8%

No. 2 pick: 2.0%

No. 3 pick: 2.2%

No. 4 pick: 2.5%

No. 11 pick: 77.6%

No. 12 pick: 13.5%

When is the NBA Draft Lottery?

What's next:

The lottery will be on Monday, May 12th at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The event will be held in Chicago with Mavericks' great Rolando Blackman representing the team.

The 2025 NBA Draft will be held in Brooklyn on Wednesday, June 25.

How does the NBA Draft Lottery work?

Dig deeper:

Random drawings will select the first four picks of the NBA Draft. The rest will be determined by the reverse standings of whoever is left.

Media members, NBA officials, team representatives and the accounting firm Ernst & Young will oversee the process in a separate room ahead of the ESPN broadcast.

Each lottery team is assigned a certain number of ping-pongs balls, which is set by regular season record.

Four ping-pong balls will be randomly selected and that combination will determine the first four picks.

What are each team's odds of winning the 2025 Draft Lottery?

Utah Jazz - 14%

Washington Wizards - 14%

Charlotte Hornets - 14%

New Orleans Pelicans - 12.5%

Philadelphia 76ers - 10.5%

Brooklyn Nets - 9.0%

Toronto Raptors - 7.5%

San Antonio Spurs - 6.0%

Houston Rockets (from Phoenix, via Brooklyn) - 3.8%

Portland Trail Blazers - 3.7%

Dallas Mavericks - 1.8%

Chicago Bulls - 1.7%

Sacramento Kings - 0.8%

San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta) - 0.7%

Who will be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft?

All signs point to Duke's Cooper Flagg being the top overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Flagg is a 6-foot-9-inch forward who grew up in Maine.

In his freshman season at Duke, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.