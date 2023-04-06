Dallas Mavericks lose protest over free bucket during loss to Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks have lost their protest over a two-point loss to Golden State after a confusing sequence led to an uncontested basket for the Warriors last month.

MORE: Dallas Mavericks Coverage

Kevon Looney had an easy dunk on an inbounds play with the Mavericks lined up on their offensive end after a timeout late in the third quarter of Golden State's 127-125 victory on March 22.

The Mavs said the refs "did not properly administer an out-of-bounds call."

Related article

The NBA denied the Mavs’ protest after finding the call did not "deprive" them "of a fair opportunity to win the game," as there were still 14 minutes left in the game after the call, and the Mavs took the lead twice in the final four minutes.

The NBA found "that although the game officials could have taken steps to better manage this particular situation, that did not provide a basis for the extraordinary remedy of upholding a game protest."