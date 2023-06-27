Mavs rookies Dereck Lively and Olivier-Maxence Prosper talk fit and playing with Luka

The Dallas Mavericks introduced their newly drafted rookies on Monday.

Dereck Lively II, the 7-foot big man out of Duke, was selected with the 12th overall pick and will wear number 2, which Kyrie Irving wore last year. Irving reportedly asked to switch back to wearing 11.

Lively says he is fine with helping the other Mavericks shine when he is on the court.

"[I'm] able to play within the system. Being able to spread the floor and still being able to get things done that need to be done. To protect the rim, being able to put a threat on the basket. Just being able to be the most cultural player on the floor" said Lively.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, the 24th overall pick in the draft, will wear number 18. The 6'8" forward averaged 12.5 points per game for Marquette last season, but his big contribution for the Mavericks will be on the defensive end with his 7'1" wingspan.

The player, known by many as O-Max, is ready to help the Mavs who were one of the worst in the league on defense. This past season the Mavs gave up 116 points per 100 possessions, the sixth worst in the league.

"Defensively [I'm] a guy who can guard multiple positions and that's one of my strengths. But offensively I'm a guy you can rely on to knock down open shots, put pressure on the paint, offensive rebound, cut. Just a guy who can complement other guys and be reliable on both ends. That's what I want to be," Prosper said.

Both players were asked about how they feel about playing alongside an All-NBA guard in Luka Doncic.

"It's definitely going to be scary whenever I set a really good pick and he gets down the lane," said Lively. "You're not going to know if he's going to get a kickout three or a floater or he gets to the rim or if he is going to throw it up for a lob, so I know it is definitely going to be a great way to have fun on the offensive end."

"I'm just excited to be able to play with a guy like that and learn from him and just complement him," said Prosper. "Guys like us, we don't need the ball in our hands, we're ready to do whatever, cut, finish, be catching lobs from Luka. It's going to be exciting."

This is the first time the Mavs have had two first round picks since 2004.

GM Nico Harrison and the Mavs front office essentially converted the 10th overall pick into three players.

The Mavs also acquired veteran center Richaun Holmes from the Kings.

The new draft picks, along with undrafted free agents Mike Miles Jr. from TCU and Jelly Walker from UAB, are expected to play in the NBA Summer League, along with last year's draft pick Jaden Hardy.

The Mavericks first Summer League game is against Oklahoma City in Las Vegas on July 8.