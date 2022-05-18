Dallas Mavericks prepare to take on Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of Western Conference Finals

article

One of the NBA’s marquee teams stands between the Dallas Mavericks and another NBA Finals appearance.

The Mavs face the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Both teams got some practice time in before the game.

The Warriors have played in five straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019 and won three titles.

The championship core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is what makes this offense good.

RELATED: Golden State: ‘Do not underestimate the Mavs’

Head coach Jason Kidd said the Mavs are just enjoying the playoff experience.

He said this is a special group of players and Luka Doncic is loving it. He’s living his best life and doing what he loves to do.

The Mavs went 3-1 against the Warriors during the regular season. They’ll do well if Doncic performs as well as he did in the series against the Suns, averaging 32 points.

The first two games of the series are in San Francisco. The Mavs will host watch parties at the American Airlines Center.

The series comes to Dallas for Games 3 and 4 starting Sunday.

Advertisement

MORE: Dallas Mavericks on FOX 4