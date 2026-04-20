Dallas Mavericks land 8th-best odds in 2026 NBA Draft lottery

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The Brief The Dallas Mavericks will have the 8th-best odds at securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the league announced on Monday. Dallas had a chance at the 7th-best odds, but lost a coin flip to the New Orleans Pelicans, who finished with the same record as the Mavs. The NBA Draft Lottery will be held on May 10 to determine the order of the top 14 picks in this year's NBA Draft, which takes place on June 23 and 24.



The Dallas Mavericks found out their odds at securing the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft on Monday afternoon.

Dallas Mavericks 2026 NBA Draft Lottery odds

What we know:

The Mavs will have the 8th-best odds to win the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery.

Dallas had a chance at the 7th-best odds, but lost a coin-flip tiebreaker to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday afternoon.

The Mavericks and the Pelicans finished with identical 26-56 records for the 2025-26 season, necessitating the tiebreaking coin-flip.

With the 8th overall slot, the Mavs have a 6.7% chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Washington Wizards, the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets all share the best odds at the No. 1 pick with a 14% chance.

The team also holds the 30th overall selection, which they acquired from the Washington Wizards in February's Anthony Davis trade.

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 25: A view of the screen after Cooper Flagg was drafted first overall by the Dallas Mavericks during the 2025 NBA Draft - Round One on June 25, 2025 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledg Expand

Repeating history?

Dig deeper:

Dallas is hoping to repeat their luck from 2025, when the team only had a 1.8% chance to land the No. 1 overall pick.

That luck came via a coin-flip win, as the Mavs jumped the Chicago Bulls to end up with the 11th-best odds to move up to No. 1.

The Mavericks jumped 10 teams to end up with the top overall pick, which they used on Duke forward Cooper Flagg.

What's next:

The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. CT.

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft will take place on Tuesday, June 23, and the second round will take place on Wednesday, June 24.