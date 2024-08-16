High school football players try to stay safe, cool in excessive heat

Several North Texas high schools will kick off their football season this week with scrimmages in the scorching heat.

Last year, the University Interscholastic League, the governing body of Texas high school sports, implemented important safety precautions for the heat.

A measurement called the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature measures the temperature, humidity, wind speed, and solar radiation. Based on those readings, practices can be delayed, and more breaks can be added.

The Golden Bears of South Oak Cliff High School practiced in pads for the first time on Thursday. Coaches ensured the players stayed hydrated by regularly stopping for water breaks.

Head Coach Jason Todd said Dallas ISD has followed the guidelines provided by the UIL last season for many years.

"Our district had a lot of those policies in place, and the state was kind of late getting on board. But we were kind of a step ahead of those guys," Coach Todd said.

SOC also provides its players with wet towels, constant water breaks, and many other things with the student athletes’ safety in mind, the coach said.

"We stay hydrated. We weigh in. We weigh out to see what our hydration is like, and try and maintain that," said quarterback Carter Kopecky.

Kopecky said he drinks about a gallon and a half of water each day to stay hydrated.

Four Dallas ISD high schools will have scrimmages scheduled on Friday night while an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect.

SOC's first scrimmage is next Thursday.