Dallas, Fort Worth mayors place friendly wager on SMU-TCU football game

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price are showing their support for their local universities ahead of the SMU-TCU football game on Saturday.

The two agreed to a friendly wager, and the bet payoff involves a Texas staple: barbeque. The mayor of the city with the losing team will have to buy food for the mayor of the winner.

Mayor Johnson will get Heim Barbeque from Fort Worth if the Mustangs beat the Frogs for the first time since 2011. Mayor Price will get Pecan Lodge from Dallas if the Frogs win an eighth straight over SMU.

Both teams head into the game without a loss. The Mustangs are 3-0 for the first time since 1984 and TCU (2-0) is ranked No. 25 after beating Purdue last week.

TCU will host this year’s matchup on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (TV: FS1). The Horned Frogs beat SMU last season, 42-12.