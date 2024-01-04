Dallas Cowboys can clinch NFC East with win over Washington Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys were back at practice Wednesday, gearing up for Sunday’s game in Washington.

Left guard Tyler Smith did not practice as he continues to deal with a foot injury.

But starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins did have a limited practice after missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain.

The Cowboys can win the NFC East with a win Sunday.

Even though the Commanders have just four wins on the season, the Cowboys remember last year when they lost in Washington in the last game of the season.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy said the Eagles’ loss to the Cardinals last weekend should be good motivation to make sure they can take care of business.

"We were in this same position last year going to Washington for the last game and both teams were… you know, the records are what they are, but we have a lot to play for. And it’s important for us to make sure that we go down there and win this game and do it the right way," he said. "You know in a lot of ways the playoffs, everybody has been fighting these last couple of weeks and the games have been incredible. I think we’re definitely lined up for another great Sunday."

You can watch the Cowboys take on the Commanders Sunday at 3:25 p.m. on FOX 4.