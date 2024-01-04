Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys can clinch NFC East with win over Washington Commanders

By
Published 
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4

Talkers: Detroit billboard claims Lions beat Cowboys

Today we're talking about two interesting stories. In the first, a 13-year-old Oklahoma teen beat a classic Nintendo game that was deemed unbeatable by a human. Next, Detroit Lions fans apparently can't stop thinking about last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New billboards have appeared to challenge the final score.

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys were back at practice Wednesday, gearing up for Sunday’s game in Washington.

Left guard Tyler Smith did not practice as he continues to deal with a foot injury.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys News

But starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins did have a limited practice after missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain.

The Cowboys can win the NFC East with a win Sunday.

Related

7 Dallas Cowboys named to 2024 Pro Bowl roster
article

7 Dallas Cowboys named to 2024 Pro Bowl roster

Several Dallas Cowboys are being honored for a stellar season by being named to the Pro Bowl.

Even though the Commanders have just four wins on the season, the Cowboys remember last year when they lost in Washington in the last game of the season.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy said the Eagles’ loss to the Cardinals last weekend should be good motivation to make sure they can take care of business.

"We were in this same position last year going to Washington for the last game and both teams were… you know, the records are what they are, but we have a lot to play for. And it’s important for us to make sure that we go down there and win this game and do it the right way," he said.  "You know in a lot of ways the playoffs, everybody has been fighting these last couple of weeks and the games have been incredible. I think we’re definitely lined up for another great Sunday."

You can watch the Cowboys take on the Commanders Sunday at 3:25 p.m. on FOX 4.