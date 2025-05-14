Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys to face the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day

By
Published  May 14, 2025 3:38pm CDT
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4
Corey Borner on connecting with Cowboys | Who Cares?!

Motivational speaker Corey Borner talks about connecting with Dallas Cowboys players, what went through his mind when he saw Buffalo Bill Damar Hamlin go down and safety measures he wants to see in the football world.

The Brief

    • The Cowboys will play the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day.
    • The Thursday game will be an away game for Dallas.
    • Dallas will also continue its Thanksgiving Day tradition with a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium.

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Washington Commanders for their first Christmas Day game in 15 years.

The game will be played in the Washington D.C. area, the team announced on its website and social media.

Dallas Cowboys Christmas Day Game

By the numbers:

While playing on Thanksgiving Day is a tradition for the Cowboys, the team rarely plays on Christmas Day.

There have only been five games on Dec. 25 in Cowboys franchise history. One of those was an AFC Central Division playoff game.

Overall, the team’s record on Christmas Day is 2-3, according to Pro Football Hall of Fame records.

Cowboys-Commanders Past Matchups

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Trey Lance #19 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

By the numbers:

Dallas has a 79-49-2 record against Washington.

The two teams have played 130 times during the regular season but have only faced each other twice in the postseason. Washington won both of those games.

Last season, the Cowboys defeated the Commanders in November but lost in January.

NFL Schedule Release

What's next:

The full NFL schedule has not been released yet.

The league is set to release the schedule at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dallas Cowboys Opponents

Dig deeper:

Although the full Cowboys' schedule has not yet been released, we do know the team will play the Philadelphia Eagles for their season opener at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Sept. 4.

We also know the team’s opponents for the year. The dates and order of the matchups will be released Wednesday night.

Home

  • Giants
  • Eagles
  • Commanders
  • Packers
  • Chiefs
  • Chargers
  • Vikings
  • Cardinals

Away

  • Giants
  • Eagles
  • Commanders
  • Bears
  • Broncos
  • Lions
  • Raiders
  • Jets
  • Panthers

Dallas Cowboys 2025-2026 Season

NFL Draft: Cowboys select Tyler Booker in first round

NFL Draft: Cowboys select Tyler Booker in first round

The Dallas Cowboys selected Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft. FOX 4's Jeff Kolb and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris break down the pick and what was happening in the moments leading up to the pick being announced.

Big picture view:

The Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 7-10 season.

This time around they will have a new coach, former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is also expected to return from a hamstring tendon avulsion that ended his season in Week 9.

Prescott enters the season 2,746 yards behind Tony Romo for the most passing yards in Cowboys history.

The Cowboys are hopeful a healthier season could lead them back to the playoffs. 

