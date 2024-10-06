Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, stream, things to look for in Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Sunday night showdown.

The Cowboys are looking to get back above .500, but are battling a number of injuries to key players.

Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers

What: Dallas Cowboys (2-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)

When: Sunday, Oct. 7 | 7:20 p.m. CT

Where: Heinz Field | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Network: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Predictions

The FOX 4 Sports team is split on this one.

Mike Doocy is going with the Cowboys, while Sam Gannon and Jeff Kolb are picking the Steelers.

4 to Watch

1. Cowboys Defense without Parsons, Lawrence

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts on the ground after play the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The struggling Dallas Cowboys defense will be shorthanded.

Pass rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence will not play in Sunday's game due to injuries they picked up in the win over the New York Giants.

Dallas will have their hands full with the Steelers.

In addition to running backs Najee Harris and Cordarelle Patterson, quarterback Justin Fields is also a threat with his legs.

The Cowboys gave up 87 rushing yards to Lamar Jackson in the team's loss to Baltimore.

2. Slowing Down TJ Watt

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 22: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs around the edge during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Cowboys offensive gameplan has to include ways to slow down All-Pro pass rusher TJ Watt.

Watt, who was taken two picks after the Cowboys drafted Taco Charlton in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, is a game-wrecker.

So far this year, he has 3 sacks.

Cowboys rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton will likely see a lot of Watt on Sunday.

3. Who will step up in the Cowboys offense?

The Dallas Cowboys offense this year has been CeeDee Lamb and not a whole lot more.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks will be out on Sunday after being placed on the IR with a knee infection.

The Cowboys running game has been the worst in the league so far.

Meanwhile, the Steelers defense has been one of the best in the league at stopping the run.

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys offense will have to get creative to try to create big plays against a stout Steelers D.

Cowboys running back Dalvin Cook is still on the practice squad, so expect a healthy dose of Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott.

4. Recapturing the Magic?

This is the Cowboys' first trip to Heinz Field since 2016.

Rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott led the way for the Cowboys.

Elliott ran for 114 yards and scored 3 touchdowns, including taking an 83-yard screen pass to the house.