Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks will miss at least 4 games because of infection in knee

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys placed Brandin Cooks on injured reserve Saturday with a knee issue, sidelining their No. 2 receiver behind All-Pro CeeDee Lamb for at least four games.

Cooks was already out for a visit to Pittsburgh on Sunday night but now will miss at least three more games. The 31-year-old will be eligible to return Nov. 10 against Philadelphia.

Cooks developed an infection in his knee after a procedure following Dallas’ 20-15 win at the New York Giants on Sept. 26. The infection required a follow-up procedure.

The knee had been bothering Cooks going back to training camp. He left California a few days early, but hadn’t missed any time this season. Cooks has nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

The absence of Cooks will open the door for rookie sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy to make his NFL debut. Flournoy was inactive the first four weeks.

Jalen Tolbert, who had career highs with six catches for 82 yards in a Week 2 loss to New Orleans, figures to step into Cooks’ role behind Lamb.