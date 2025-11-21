Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: Where to watch & what to look for in Week 12

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys will face their archrivals, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday, with the Eagles entering the game as the favorites. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to become the franchise's all-time leading passer during the highly anticipated matchup. You can watch the game on Sunday on FOX 4 or FOX One. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.



The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to take on their archrivals – the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are favored to win. But if the Cowboys do emerge victorious, it could mean they will have a real chance at a postseason run.

Cowboys vs. Eagles

The Eagles beat the Cowboys during the season opener.

But quarterback Dak Prescott has never lost to Philly twice in the same season.

Regardless of who wins, it’s likely to be a historic game. Prescott is expected to become the Cowboys' all-time leading passer.

What they're saying:

"When you play in this game long enough and you can stay healthy with my expectations of what my play is, that’s supposed to happen. So, just thankful, humble," Prescott said.

"Dak deserves it, man. He’s done a lot of things for this franchise, for this organization. And, I mean, he’s the epitome of a leader," added Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles game

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1) vs Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 | 3:25 PM CST

WHERE: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

HOW TO WATCH: FOX 4

