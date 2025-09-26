Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers: How to watch & what to look for in Week 4

The Brief Star pass rusher Micah Parsons returns to AT&T Stadium on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys, who have struggled to replace Parsons, will now have to face him. Quarterback Dak Prescott said he's not worried. Team owner Jerry Jones has opted not to pay tribute to Parsons, a decision Parsons says he is not letting affect him.



Micah Parsons will return to Dallas this weekend as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers for the first time since the star pass rusher was traded.

Cowboys vs Packers

What we know:

The Cowboys have struggled to fill Parsons’ role since the start of the season. And now, they’ll also have to defend against him.

In his last two games with Green Bay, Parsons has had one and a half sacks and eight quarterback pressures.

What they're saying:

Despite the defensive threats, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott believes his offense is prepared.

"Just getting to go out there and compete with a guy that’s a good friend that I’ve competed with in a number of ways outside of this building, yeah just excited to go out there and have that matchup. But he’s got five guys up front plus tight ends and running backs that he’s got to get through. So, then we’ll worry about if he can get to me," Prescott said.

The other side:

Owner Jerry Jones has decided not to pay tribute to or recognize Parsons during the game. Parsons said he’s not letting that get to him.

"There’s a lot of things I could consider disrespectful throughout this process, but I wouldn’t say the tribute is one of them. I think maybe there’s hard feelings for them, but for me, I’m happy where I’m at. And we’ve got a really good football team. I guess I can review my tribute on a win," he said.

Where to watch the Cowboys vs Packers game

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (1-2) vs Green Bay Packers (2-1)

WHEN: Sunday, September 28 | 7:20 PM CST

WHERE: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

HOW TO WATCH: NBC & FOX One

Related article

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One.

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 10 a.m. CT on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.