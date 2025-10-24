Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos: Where to watch & what to look for in Week 8

The Brief The Cowboys travel to Denver to face the Broncos, who are 5-2 and atop the AFC West. The game presents a challenge for quarterback Dak Prescott, who is 0-2 against the Broncos in his career. Kickoff is Sunday at 3:25 p.m.



The Dallas Cowboys are looking to keep the momentum going strong as they head to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos.

Cowboys vs Broncos

Denver sits atop the AFC West after winning their last four games.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has played the Broncos twice in his 10 years with the Cowboys. Denver is one of the three teams he’s never beaten.

The Broncos' defense is also ranked third in the league overall.

What they're saying:

"They just came back fourth quarter, seeing people talk about it. They won the game. So I know their energy’s gonna be high. I feel like if we come in there to match that, it’s gonna be a good game," said Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens.

"They’re just making it all grimy, so we’ve got to go in this game expecting to do just that – win dirty no matter what it takes and whatever we have to do," Prescott added.

Where to watch the Cowboys vs Broncos game

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1) vs Denver Broncos (5-2)

WHEN: Sunday, October 26 | 3:25 PM CST

WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High | Denver, Colorado

HOW TO WATCH: CBS

The team is also hosting an official watch party at the Miller Lite House at AT&T Stadium.

The gates open at 2 p.m. Tickets and parking are free.

