Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: Red zone efficiency in focus during second padded practice

The Brief Dallas Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard continued on Tuesday with the team once again practicing in full pads. A focus of today's practice was fixing a red zone offense that ranked just 16th in the NFL last season despite averaging nearly 400 yards per game. QB Dak Prescott has coined the phrase "GOTI", meaning Greatest Offense There Is, during training camp, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer says fixing the red zone struggles goes into that mindset.



During their second padded practice of training camp, the Dallas Cowboys made improving their middling red zone offense from last season a big focus.

Training Camp practice

Tuesday was the Cowboys' second padded practice of this year's training camp.

Offense was the focus of Tuesday's practice. FOX 4 captured wide receiver George Pickens and running back Jaydon Blue making big catches during drills.

Injury notes

Safety Alijah Clark suffered an injury during Tuesday's practice and needed help getting off the field.

Tight end Princeton Fant will miss the 2026 season after suffering a knee injury on Monday. Fant has played mainly on special teams during his time with the Cowboys.

What exactly is GOTI?

What they're saying:

GOTI is a phrase that quarterback Dak Prescott has been saying during this year's training camp. It stands for "Greatest Offense There Is".

The team's offense was certainly great last season, when they finished with 391 yards per game. But the team was seventh in scoring with 27.7 points per game, and their red zone offense ranked just 16th in the NFL.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer says the red zone issues have been a focus for the team all offseason.

Brian Schottenheimer

"We know where we came up short. A lot of it was things that we hurt ourselves with, like penalties and self-inflicted wounds," Schottenheimer said. "We're too good to be kicking the field goals we were kicking."

"I think that's part of the ‘GOTI’. If we're truly going to be that, we have to score touchdowns in the red zone."

CeeDee Lamb

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb told the media that none of last year's offensive success is given in a new season.

"We're having continued growth," Lamb said. "We were very successful, but none of that success from last year can carry over."

Free4All poll

The Cowboys have several All-Pro players on offense, but could one come from the defense? Vote in our Free4All poll on who you think will be an All-Pro for Dallas this season below!