North Texas faces triple-digit heat and poor air quality before weekend humidity surge

The Brief Highs in North Texas will reach 102°F on Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat index values pushing up to 105°F. Calm winds and high pressure have triggered an ongoing air quality alert through at least Tuesday due to stagnant atmospheric conditions. A weak system brings a 20% chance of rain on Friday and upper-90s temperatures, but rising humidity will keep heat indices in the triple digits.



Mid-summer heat will continue to grip North Texas this week, with triple-digit temperatures and poor air quality dominating the forecast through Thursday before slightly cooler—yet more humid—conditions arrive by the weekend.

Triple-digit heat persists

After reaching 101 degrees Monday, temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are projected to climb to 102 degrees Tuesday under clear skies and light southern winds up to 12 mph. High pressure remains in control across the region, keeping conditions dry and settled.

An air quality alert remains in effect Tuesday due to calm winds and light atmospheric mixing, with similar stagnant conditions expected to linger into Wednesday.

While morning lows in outlying areas near Cedar Creek Reservoir and Lake Tawakoni dipped into the lower to mid-70s early Tuesday, inner-metro areas including Dallas and Fort Worth remained in the lower 80s. Highs across the metroplex are expected to range between 98 and 102 degrees Tuesday afternoon, with heat index values reaching up to 105 degrees.

Although heat index values remain just below the official threshold for a heat advisory, weather officials warn that direct sunlight can make conditions feel up to 15 degrees hotter for outdoor workers and student athletes attending morning sports practices.

Wednesday will bring similar conditions, with a high near 102 degrees, slightly stronger southwest winds up to 15 mph, and a slight increase in afternoon cloud cover. Temperatures are expected to ease slightly to around 100 degrees Thursday.

Minimal weekend rain relief

A weak atmospheric disturbance arriving Friday afternoon will bring a 20% chance of rain to North Texas, dropping high temperatures into the upper 90s through Saturday. However, an influx of humidity over the weekend means heat index values will continue to feel like the triple digits. Rain chances taper off to 10% by Saturday, with most of the region expected to remain dry.

7-Day Forecast