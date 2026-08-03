Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: First padded practice brings defensive highlights

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys held their first padded practice of this year's training camp in Oxnard, California on Monday. Cornerback Cobie Durant made a name for himself, breaking up a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb and intercepting Dak Prescott during Monday's practice. NFL teams are limited on how many padded practices they are allowed to hold during training camp, a change head coach Brian Schottenheimer is a fan of.



The pads were on in Oxnard as the Cowboys held practice on Monday afternoon, their first with pads on and fourth overall during this year's training camp.

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

One player who turned heads was cornerback Cobie Durant. Durant made several nice plays, including picking off quarterback Dak Prescott and defending passes against All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Tight end Jake Ferguson recorded a touchdown during today's practice as well.

FOX 4's Sam Gannon also noted rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham has been turning heads during the early portion of training camp.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dallas Cowboys Training Camp 8-3-26

What they're saying:

NFL rules now stipulate teams cannot hold more than 16 padded practices during training camp, and cannot practice in pads more than three days in a row.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer told FOX 4's Mike Doocy his father, longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, would practice three to four times a day in pads.

Brian Schottenheimer

Still, Schotty said he likes the new practice limitations, even if his father may not have.

"We can get the work done, but you have to be organized," Schottenheimer said. "These guys have to understand what's expected, and I like the rules."

What's next:

The Cowboys will be back on the practice field on Tuesday as training camp in Oxnard continues.