Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: Downs meets early hype, Guyton battles for starting job

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys didn't practice in Oxnard on Friday, but storylines from camp continued to emerge. An early camp standout has been rookie safety Caleb Downs, the team's first-round selection who has impressed starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Former first-round pick Tyler Guyton finds himself in a battle to be the team's starting left tackle.



Early storylines have begun to emerge at Dallas Cowboys Training Camp in California, including a rookie defender meeting the early hype.

Cowboys Training Camp Day 3

The Cowboys didn't practice on Friday, but storylines from camp continued to form today.

One player living up to early hype in Oxnard? Dallas Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Downs' selection came with high expectations, and he's expected to immediately help a defense that was among the worst in the NFL last season.

Yesterday, when asked about his personal expectations for his rookie season, Downs played it cool.

"That's for me to know and y'all to find out," Downs said.

Downs further explained his mindset going into his first NFL season.

"Be dominant. That's what I've thought about every defense I've been on, and we have the talent to do it," Downs told the media. "Dominate every offense we that go against, to go out every game and know that we're prepared to make the plays we need to make to win."

"I'm a football player. 7 on 7 summer workouts when there's no pads… that's good, but I like the real thing. I'm excited to put the pads on," Downs continued. "I'm looking for the real thing."

Caleb Downs

Downs also downplayed Super Bowl expectations during his talk with the media, but still expressed confidence in the team's defense for 2026.

His team's starting quarterback has been impressed with the early returns.

"He's as sharp as a young guy as I've ever seen," quarterback Dak Prescott said, praising his leadership abilities. "It's who he is."

"Just to spend time around the guy… that's who he is," Prescott continued. "He's a reason this is going to be one of our best rookie classes."

Left tackle competition

Coming into this year's training camp, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said there would be an open competition for the team's starting left tackle spot.

Tyler Guyton, who the Cowboys used a first-round pick on in 2024, isn't guaranteed to start. He spoke to the media about what he's focusing on improving as he heads into his third NFL season.

"Be more technically sound. Be more confident in the playbook and the scheme. Overall, just be a better player," Guyton said.

Tyler Guyton

Coach Schottenheimer said he's been honest with Guyton about the competition, calling him "talented" but says he needs to find consistency after two injury-plagued seasons in 2024 and 2025.

"At the end of the day, I'm trying to get to a certain point where I feel good about going into the season," Guyton said.

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What's next:

The first padded practice of this year's Cowboys training camp takes place on Monday, Aug. 3.