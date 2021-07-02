Dallas Cowboys to be featured in HBO’s 2021 ‘Hard Knocks’ series

article

Football fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at all the drama during the 2021 Dallas Cowboys training camp on the HBO docuseries "Hard Knocks."

The team was selected to be featured in this year’s five-part series that airs beginning on Aug. 10.

"The Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history and a team that elicits strong reactions from fans around the world," Ken Rodgers with NFL Films said in a statement. "Tens of millions of fans love them, but just as many people love to hate them. Either way, when the Cowboys show up people watch, which makes them perfect for Hard Knocks. This year, their high-profile status as 'America's Team' is paired with uniquely interesting storylines. We can't thank [Jerry] Jones and [Mike] McCarthy enough for letting us tell the story behind what we hope is the beginning of an exciting year in Dallas."

This year’s series is expected to focus on Dak Prescott’s return following his season-ending ankle injury, Ezekiel Elliott’s efforts to bounce back from a disappointing 2020 season, Mike McCarthy’s coaching ability outside of a pandemic year, first-round draft pick Micah Parsons and the efforts to rebuild the Cowboys defense.

The Cowboys have also been featured on "Hard Knocks" in 2002 and 2008.