Dallas Cowboys still planning to hold training camp in Oxnard, but backup plans in place

The Dallas Cowboys summer training camp in Oxnard, California may still happen.

The team wants several options ready for when the NFL releases its practice and season decision.

For eight straight years, the Cowboys have worked out in the cool breezes of Oxnard.

Decision makers in that city are trying to work with the Cowboys to make it happen again, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that may not be possible.

The most obvious backup training camp option would be at the team’s headquarters at The Star in Frisco, which has an indoor facility, two outdoor fields, and the rest of the infrastructure in place.

During a conference call with reporters, new coach Mike McCarthy was asked about training camp plans.

“As a staff, you know, we’re planning on a full training camp, we’re also planning for a training camp in Oxnard, we’re planning for the training camp in Frisco,” McCarthy said. “So, we’ve spent an enormous amount of time in the planning phase, because it is our first camp together. So, we’re just trying to be ready for when the NFL, and when those big decisions are made, that we’re not running around, trying to adhere to a different schedule.

The NFL is allowing some personnel to return to team facilities. So far, that does not include coaches or players.

One report said that coaches will be allowed back in as soon as next week.