Stephen Jones addresses fans' frustration on free agency

The Dallas Cowboys watched from the sidelines as other NFL teams spent big money to get players during the first week of free agency.

However, the organization said spending now may not mean finding success later.

Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones laid it out plain and simple. The team doesn’t want to spend a lot of money during free agency.

Instead, their focus is on developing players out of the draft.

Jones spoke to reporters while announcing the PBR World Finals, coming to AT&T Stadium in May.

He said he’s just as frustrated as fans that the Cowboys haven’t performed well in the playoffs in recent years.

But Jones and the front office said they’re confident that developing players out of the draft and keeping money to pay guys like CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Dak Prescott is key to success.

And speaking of Prescott, Jones was asked about the recent sexual assault allegations against the quarterback and a lawsuit filed in response.

He said the team has spoken with Prescott. He doesn’t think the legal issues will affect any long-term deals.

"I feel like we're able to cut and shoot and Dak’s been willing to work with us. We’ve had great discussions about him and his contract and he’s all in on working with us. And we’ve had personal conversations with Dak as well," Jones said.

The Cowboys have put ink to paper for one free agent – veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks, who backed out of an oral agreement with the 49ers.

It’s not yet clear what the team will do to address the running back position after losing Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans.