Dallas Cowboys to face New York Giants during Week 1 of NFL season
DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys schedule for the upcoming NFL season will include a Week 1 battle against the New York Giants.
According to NFL.com, the Giants will host the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sept. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBC.
It’s the 15th time that Dallas and New York have opened their seasons against each other, according to NFL.com.
The full Cowboys schedule will be released Thursday night.
The Source: Information in this story came from NFL.com.