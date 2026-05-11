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Dallas Cowboys to face New York Giants during Week 1 of NFL season

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Published  May 11, 2026 9:37am CDT
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The Brief

    • The Dallas Cowboys 2026-2027 schedule will start with a matchup against the New York Giants during the first week of the upcoming NFL season.
    • The Cowboys will travel to New Jersey for the televised game.
    • The full schedule of the Cowboys will be released Thursday night.

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys schedule for the upcoming NFL season will include a Week 1 battle against the New York Giants.

According to NFL.com, the Giants will host the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sept. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBC.

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It’s the 15th time that Dallas and New York have opened their seasons against each other, according to NFL.com.

The full Cowboys schedule will be released Thursday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from NFL.com.

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