Dallas Cowboys to face New York Giants during Week 1 of NFL season

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys 2026-2027 schedule will start with a matchup against the New York Giants during the first week of the upcoming NFL season. The Cowboys will travel to New Jersey for the televised game. The full schedule of the Cowboys will be released Thursday night.



The Dallas Cowboys schedule for the upcoming NFL season will include a Week 1 battle against the New York Giants.

According to NFL.com, the Giants will host the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sept. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBC.

Related article

It’s the 15th time that Dallas and New York have opened their seasons against each other, according to NFL.com.

The full Cowboys schedule will be released Thursday night.