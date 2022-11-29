Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys say they still want Odell Beckham Jr.

Dallas Cowboys
DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys said they have not lost interest in adding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight Sunday.

The flight crew was apparently concerned about his health when he was asked to put on a seatbelt.

Police said Beckham did not respond and was then escorted off the plane.

The Cowboys are reportedly a finalist to sign the three-time Pro Bowler.

The team said the incident has not given them any second thoughts. 

"Really haven’t been involved in the conversations, but I know from personally… based off of my understanding, I think we’re moving full steam ahead," Coach Mike McCarthy said.

No charges have been filed for what Beckham’s attorney calls an overblown incident.

The former Giants, Browns, and Rams receiver is recovering from a torn knee ligament he suffered during Super Bowl 56 in February.