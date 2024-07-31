Dallas Cowboys rookies given chance to shine in first full pads practice

article

Dallas Cowboys fans in Oxnard, California saw some real football on Tuesday.

The players put full pads on for the first time at training camp.

That includes rookies like Marshawn Kneeland. The second-round draft pick out of Western Michigan is being asked to fill in for Sam Williams, who had a season-ending knee injury on Sunday.

First-round draft pick Tyler Guyton practiced at left tackle.

Coach Mike McCarthy said it’s time to see what these young players can do.

"This is the time now that the tempo shifts, you know. And I think the biggest thing is the self-discipline, the emotional discipline, a move forward. But at the end of the day, these are the practices that we need. I mean, this is the closest we’ll get to playing real football," McCarthy said.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs was also on the field Tuesday after opening training camp on the "Physically Unable to Perform" list.

Diggs spent nearly a year recovering from a knee injury before the team’s medical staff cleared him to return to the field.

McCarthy said he and his staff are happy to have the Pro-Bowler back in action.

"He’s such a playmaker obviously with his ability to go get the football, to get his hands on the football, challenge of the receiver, the match-ups, and all of that. We missed all of his game. I think where he is in his career, you know, I think his value speaks for itself," he said.

Wednesday’s Cowboys practice is dedicated to first responders and members of the United States military during Heroes Appreciation Day.

The Cowboys’ first pre-season game is a week from Sunday in Los Angeles against the Rams.