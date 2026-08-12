Dallas Cowboys ranked most valuable NFL team

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys have been ranked the most valuable NFL team, according to Sportico. The sports news and analysis website values the Cowboys at $15.5 billion. That’s up 21% from last year. The Houston Texans, the state’s only other NFL team, is ranked 13th on Sportico’s list.



The Dallas Cowboys top this year’s list of the most valuable NFL teams.

By the numbers:

Sportico, a sports news and analysis website, value the team at $15.5 billion. That is up 21% from last year. It is also the seventh-straight year that the Cowboys have topped the list.

That valuation includes the team’s components of The Star mixed-use development in Frisco, according to Sportico.

What they're saying:

"The Cowboys are in a league of their own with $1.3 billion in revenue," Sportico wrote in its analysis. "Real Madrid is the only sports franchise to post more."

Where other NFL teams fell on the list

The Cowboys are followed by the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Dig deeper:

Texas’ only other NFL team, the Houston Texans, are ranked 13th on the list.