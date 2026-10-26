Dallas Cowboys pull away to beat Eagles 38-21 on Monday Night Football

The Brief Dallas beat Philadelphia 38-21 on Monday night behind Dak Prescott's three touchdown passes. Running back Javonte Williams fueled an 18-point second-half run with 155 rushing yards. The Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday seeking to reach a .500 record.



The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-21 on Monday night behind a strong rushing performance from running back Javonte Williams and three touchdown passes from Dak Prescott.

Dallas improved to 3-4, while Philadelphia fell to 2-5. The Dallas Cowboys scored 18 unanswered points.

NFC East matchup exchange leads early

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 26: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kathryn Expand

What we know:

Dallas started the opening drive strong before leaving with a field goal. Philadelphia made it a game by answering back with a touchdown of their own before the Cowboys regained the lead on a touchdown pass to WR CeeDee Lamb.

The Eagles quickly answered with another long scoring drive before allowing the Cowboys to go into halftime with a 20-14 lead. Prescott connected on another touchdown pass and Brandon Aubrey added a field goal as time expired in the first half.

Cowboys take control in the second half

Dig deeper:

Philadelphia opened the second half with an 84-yard drive that ended with a touchdown, putting the Eagles ahead 21-20. The Cowboys responded with a touchdown drive of their own to reclaim the lead, as Prescott’s third touchdown pass gave Dallas a 28-21 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Aubrey added another field goal early in the fourth quarter, extending the lead to 31-21.

The Eagles then turned the ball over on an interception by Cowboys' linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and Dallas capitalized by leaning on its running game and capped an eight-play drive with a Williams 2-yard touchdown run with 2:21 remaining.

The Eagles were unable to mount a comeback as Dallas’ defense forced a turnover and recorded two sacks, while the Cowboys controlled the clock with their ground attack.

Williams leads rushing attack

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 26: Javonte Williams #33 and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Ph Expand

By the numbers:

Williams rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, helping Dallas finish with 204 yards on the ground. Prescott completed 15 of 27 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. WR CeeDee Lamb caught two touchdowns, while George Pickens added four receptions and one touchdown.

Philadelphia WR Makai Lemon led the Eagles with seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown, with runningback Saquon Barkley rushing for 62 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries.

What's next:

The Dallas Cowboys will play at home next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals to try and get to a .500 record.