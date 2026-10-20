Driver hit nearly 50 miles over speed limit before crash that killed 2 recent SMU grads: affidavit

The Brief On October 6, Dallas Police arrested 22-year-old Aldrea Rogers and charged her with two counts of manslaughter in connection to a fatal car crash on Garland Road in Dallas. An arrest affidavit states Rogers was driving 82 miles per hour prior to the crash, nearly 50 miles over the listed speed limit of 35 miles per hour. Madison Duren and Julian Harris, two recent SMU graduates, were killed in the crash. Rogers and her two children, who were in her vehicle during the incident, survived.



The driver who has been charged in the deaths of two recent SMU graduates in a car crash near White Rock Lake was going nearly 50 miles per hour over the listed speed limit prior to the crash, according to an arrest affidavit.

Garland Road fatal crash

What we know:

On October 6, Dallas Police responded to a major accident in the 9200 block of Garland Road. Police found three vehicles had been involved in a crash.

According to an arrest affidavit, 22-year-old Julian Harris was driving eastbound on Knob Oak Drive in a Toyota Prius with 22-year-old Madison Duren in the passenger's seat.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Oct. 6 Garland Road crash

As Harris attempted to turn left onto Garland Road, his vehicle was struck by a Hyundai Elantra driven by 22-year-old Aldrea Rogers.

The impact of the crash left Harris dead at the scene. Duren was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Dig deeper:

The affidavit states Rogers was speeding, and reached a peak speed of 82 miles per hour prior to the crash. The listed speed on Garland Road is 35 miles per hour.

Aldrea Rogers, 22 (Dallas County Jail)

Rogers' children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to an arrest affidavit. All three were transported to the hospital and survived.

The third vehicle involved in the accident left prior to police response.

Rogers was arrested on October 16 and charged with two counts of manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

"Incomprehensible and bizarre"

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Madi Duren and Julian Harris (CTSY: Teatro Dallas)

What they're saying:

"To me, it’s been incomprehensible and bizarre that Julian and [Madison] died to begin with."

Eli Barron and Emmet Overcarsh, two friends of Harris and Duren, say the recent SMU graduates "lived by their passion." The two were active in the local theater scene.

"They were obsessed with knowledge, obsessed with learning, obsessed with people," Barron said.

The couple was leaving their apartment near White Rock Lake when the crash occurred. Their friends say it's "eerie" that a person the same age as them was charged for their deaths.

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Of Rogers' two children allegedly being in the car at the time of the crash, Overcarsh said, "It just kind of makes it even more unreal to me."

"Them going together weirdly enough feels a bit comforting in a way — but then again, nothing about this is really comforting."

What's next:

Rogers remains in the Dallas County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

A memorial service for Harris and Duren will be held at SMU on Saturday, October 31, at 4 p.m.