7 Dallas Cowboys named to NFC Pro Bowl team

article

Seven Dallas Cowboys players were named to the NFC Pro Bowl team.

Two of Dallas' most electric players are getting that honor for the first time.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Coverage on FOX 4

Running back Tony Pollard and kick returner KaVontae Turpin each earned their first Pro Bowl nod.

The other five Cowboys selected include a trio of second time pro bowlers: Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and CeeDee Lamb.

Demarcus Lawrence will get his third Pro Bowl selection.

Zack Martin continues to pad his hall of fame resume, with his 8th Pro Bowl selection...