Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys hope to rack up another win this weekend as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

It will be the second time that quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts have faced each other.

The Cowboys beat the Eagles last season when Hurts was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

This year, the Eagles are 7-1 on the season and are considered Super Bowl contenders.

Prescott said Philadelphia is a great atmosphere for football.

"I guess you can say having grown up in the SEC, lot of different venues and stadiums that you can just fill it. The time you get near the stadium… eat sleep breathe the game of football, the fan's excitement, the atmosphere, the close games, the energy. When you walk into Philadelphia's stadium, it's no different. It's like those old Saturday nights. Fans are going to get loud. You need to make sure your communication is top-notch, and then it's fun always getting a win up there," he said.

The NFC East showdown is this Sunday in Philadelphia.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. on FOX 4.