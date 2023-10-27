Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on L.A. Rams

article

The Dallas Cowboys are rested coming off a bye week as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

The Cowboys entered their week off with a 4-2 record after rallying in the fourth quarter and securing their victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Rams are heading into Sunday’s game with a 3-4 record after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cowboys are aiming to keep a winning record and say they have high expectations for the rest of the season.

"This is about us running our own race. Right now, we're not looking at anybody else. We're not going to start looking at anybody else as we get into the latter part of the year. Those things are tighter as you can say. We're going to worry about being the best versions of ourselves, the best Dallas Cowboys football team that we can put on the field every Sunday. So right now, it’s about being better than we were against the Chargers and simple as that," said quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys will take on Matthew Stafford and the Rams on FOX 4.

Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is set for noon on Sunday.