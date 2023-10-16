Dallas Cowboys prepare to face Los Angeles Chargers Monday night

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track Monday after last week’s embarrassing loss.

The team is in California to face the Chargers and their former play caller Kellen Moore.

Quarterback Dak Prescott insists the team has the right formula to get to the Super Bowl.

His teammates are making sure he knows that they have his back.

"It got hard Sunday and the last thing I wanna do is give up and quit or say, ‘Hell, let’s start from scratch and start over.’ Absolutely not," Prescott said.

"I texted him after the game and I’m like, ‘I’m with you ‘til the wheels fall off.’ And just kinda being in that, he’s being in that leadership role and it’s my job to follow him and run through a brick wall if he tells me to," said Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

The Cowboys lead the Chargers in their all-time series history 7-5.

After Monday night’s game, they’ll have a bye week.