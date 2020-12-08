Dallas Cowboys players reveal special cleat designs to support their favorite causes

article

Some Dallas Cowboys players will show support for causes dear to them on their uniforms Tuesday night.

The game against Baltimore is the final game of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” week. Players have been honoring a person or cause on their footwear.

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will reportedly wear pink cleats in support of Susan G. Komen. His sister was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is supporting the elimination of the special anti-robbery squad in Nigeria or SARS. The police unit is accused of being a criminal enterprise that acts without consequence.

Awuzie said his family has been impacted and he wants the corruption to stop.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper’s cleats will support the Literacy Lab. In his announcement on Twitter, Cooper said, “The more you learn, the more you earn.”

All of the players’ cleats will be auctioned off online to support the different causes.

The Cowboys take on the Ravens in Baltimore Tuesday on FOX 4. Coverage begins at 6 p.m.