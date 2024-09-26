Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: How to watch, stream, things to look for in Week 4

The Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants in a Thursday night showdown you can watch on FOX 4.

The Cowboys are looking to right the ship after disappointing back-to-back home losses.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

What: Dallas Cowboys (1-2) vs. New York Giants (1-2)

When: Thursday, September 26 | 7:15 p.m. CT

Where: Metlife Stadium | East Rutherford, New Jersey

Network: FOX 4 (Local only), Amazon Prime Video

Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants Predictions

4 to Watch

1. Cowboys Defense

The Cowboys defense has been one of the biggest disappointments of the season.

Dallas will be tested by rookie sensation Malik Nabers.

The LSU wide out has been the center of Giants offense so far this season.

Nabers is second in the league in catches and fifth in yards. Trevon Diggs and Jourdan Lewis will be tasked with slowing down the passing game.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants catches a touchdown pass in front of Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Expand

The Cowboys run defense has been very vulnerable so far this season.

They will try to bottle up running back Devin Singletary and prove that the last two weeks were not a sign of things to come.

2. Giants Pass Rush

The Giants pass rush will be a big test for the Cowboys offensive line.

In the Giants' win over the Browns in Week 3, the New York defense stacked up 8 sacks.

The Cowboys line will have to keep Dak Prescott clean if they look to try to get back to .500.

3. Cowboys Run Game

Can a Cowboys' running back top 40 yards in a game?

The running game has been less than inspiring so far this season.

No Cowboys running back has had a rush that went more than 10 yards so far this season.

Rico Dowdle is expected to get most of the work again this week.

Many fans have called for Dalvin Cook to be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, but that will not happen this week.

4. Daniel Jones vs. Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones does not enjoy playing the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones is 1-7 in his career against Dallas with 4 touchdowns and 5 picks.

In the eight games against Dallas, he has been sacked 24 times, by far the most against a single team in his career.