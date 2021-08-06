Dallas Cowboys named most valuable NFL franchise for 15th straight year

article

For the 15th straight year, Forbes magazine says the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team in the NFL.

The magazine lists the Cowboys’ worth at $6.5 billion. That’s a $1 billion increase from 2020.

Owner Jerry Jones only paid $150 million when he bought the team in 1989.

Forbes says much of the $6.5 billion comes from television and steaming deals.

The New England Patriots, the New York Giants, the L.A. Rams and the Washington Football Team round out the top five most valuable NFL franchise.

Last year, Forbes also named America’s Team the most valuable sports team in the world.

