Dallas Cowboys top Forbes’ World’s Most Valuable Sports Teams list for fifth straight year

The Dallas Cowboys are, once again, the most valuable sports franchise in the world.

It’s the fifth year in a row America’s Team tops the annual list compiled by Forbes, who values the Cowboys at $5.5 billion.

The Cowboys are followed by the New York Yankees ($5 billion), New York Knicks ($4.6 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($4.4 billion) and Golden State Warriors ($4.3 billion). The first non-U.S. team is at No. 6, soccer’s Real Madrid ($4.2 billion)

One of the reasons the Cowboys are the most-valued is the amount of money generated each year. Forbes said for the most recent season data was available, the Cowboys had operating profits of $420 million. The NFL average for a franchise is around $100 million.

The Dallas Mavericks cracked the Forbes top 50, landing in a tie for 41st at a value of $2.4 billion. Owner Mark Cuban bought the team for $280 million twenty years ago.

No teams from the NHL, NASCAR or MLS made the top 50.