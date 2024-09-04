Dallas Cowboys no longer the most hated team in the NFL, report says

article

The Dallas Cowboys are no longer the most hated team in the NFL, according to new social media analysis.

The report, put together by BetOnline.ag, took a look at negative posts on X in the last 30 days.

The report found the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs took the top spot on the list.

The Chiefs are looking to win their third consecutive Super Bowl this season, and the extra eyeball from the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The most-hated title was previously held by the Cowboys. This year, America's Team finished in second.

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 14: Dallas Cowboys fans cheer from the stands prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Ge Expand

The division rival Eagles finished third.

The New England Patriots had also held the title during new FOX analyst Tom Brady's heyday.

The rebuilding Patriots are now ninth on the list.

The NFL season begins Thursday night when the Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Related article

The Cowboys play the Cleveland Browns on FOX this Sunday, with Brady announcing his first regular season game.

Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m.

Most Hated NFL Teams 2024