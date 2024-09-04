Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys no longer the most hated team in the NFL, report says

Published  September 4, 2024 1:26pm CDT
DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys are no longer the most hated team in the NFL, according to new social media analysis.

The report, put together by BetOnline.ag, took a look at negative posts on X in the last 30 days.

The report found the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs took the top spot on the list.

The Chiefs are looking to win their third consecutive Super Bowl this season, and the extra eyeball from the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The most-hated title was previously held by the Cowboys. This year, America's Team finished in second.

The division rival Eagles finished third.

The New England Patriots had also held the title during new FOX analyst Tom Brady's heyday. 

The rebuilding Patriots are now ninth on the list.

The NFL season begins Thursday night when the Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cowboys play the Cleveland Browns on FOX this Sunday, with Brady announcing his first regular season game.

Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m.

Most Hated NFL Teams 2024

  1. Kansas City Chiefs.
  2. Dallas Cowboys
  3. Philadelphia Eagles
  4. Green Bay Packers
  5. Pittsburgh Steelers
  6. Chicago Bears
  7. Denver Broncos
  8. Las Vegas Raiders
  9. New England Patriots
  10. Minnesota Vikings
  11. Buffalo Bills
  12. New York Jets
  13. Detroit Lions
  14. New York Giants
  15. Tennessee Titans
  16. San Francisco 49ers
  17. Baltimore Ravens
  18. Miami Dolphins
  19. New Orleans Saints
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Cleveland Browns
  22. Los Angeles Rams
  23. Los Angeles Chargers
  24. Arizona Cardinals
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Atlanta Falcons
  27. Cincinnati Bengals
  28. Carolina Panthers
  29. Washington Commanders
  30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  31. Jacksonville Jaguars
  32. Indianapolis Colts