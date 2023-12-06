Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to have emergency surgery Wednesday

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will have emergency surgery on Wednesday.

McCarthy is having his appendix removed after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

The Dallas Cowboys say that McCarthy had abdominal pain on Wednesday morning.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys talks with a referee on the sidelines during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboys coach is scheduled to have surgery to remove his appendix this afternoon and is expected to be released later today.

The team says that McCarthy anticipates being on the sidelines on Sunday night when the Dallas Cowboys take on the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dallas Cowboys coordinators will run practice until the head coach is able to return.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said McCarthy didn't look good early in the day.

"I expect that tough Irishman to be there Sunday," Quinn said. "We certainly expect him to be rocking by game day."

McCarthy has been the head coach of the Cowboys since 2020.

He is 39-23 as the Dallas head coach.

His Cowboys teams are 4-3 against the Eagles.

Philadelphia beat Dallas 28-23 in Week 9.

A win on Sunday night would put Dallas in first place in the NFC East based on tiebreakers.