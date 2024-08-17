Dallas Cowboys-Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, things to look for in preseason game 2

The Dallas Cowboys are in Las Vegas for their second preseason game of the season.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders

What: Dallas Cowboys (0-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (0-1)

When: Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 9 p.m.

Where: Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch: In the Dallas area, you can watch the entire game on the NFL Network or CBS. If you're outside the DFW area, you can stream it on the NFL app and NFL Network.

Things to Watch

Several key starters for the Cowboys will sit out the game on Saturday.

The team will be closely watching third-string quarterback Trey Lance who struggled with his accuracy in the preseason opener against the Rams.

Despite the defense getting 4 turnovers, the Cowboys offense was never able to find the end zone, settling for 4 field goals in a 13-12 loss.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he hopes to see Lance improve his efficiency during the second preseason game.

The Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick for Lance last August.

Fans will also get a chance to see how the defense holds up against better quarterback play.

While Zimmer's defense feasted on backup Stetson Bennett, the Raiders are expected to play both Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell. The two QBs are locked in a battle for the starting job for the regular season.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is expected to name the starter for the season after the game on Saturday.

The Cowboys' first-round pick last year, Mazi Smith, will not be playing in Saturday's game.

Smith suffered an allergic reaction on Friday and did not make the trip to Vegas.