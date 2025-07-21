Dallas Cowboys kick off training camp in Oxnard

The Brief Training camp is underway starting this week in Oxnard, California. The Dallas Cowboys are now under the direction of new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who fans hope will help the team win a championship. Micah Parsons is also a hot topic at camp as he waits for a new contract.



The Dallas Cowboys have arrived in Oxnard, California for training camp. They’re preparing for a season with a few changes.

New Coach Brian Schottenheimer

The biggest change for the Cowboys this season is new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Fans are hoping he can turn the team around after a 7-10 finish last season.

And they say winning the Super Bowl is the expectation.

The last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl was in 1996 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That was their fifth Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Training camp will give fans a chance to look at the offensive attack under the new coach.

Schottenheimer will join team owner Jerry Jones on Monday afternoon for a news conference to kick off camp. You can watch that livestream right here or on FOX Local at 1 p.m.

Micah Parsons New Deal

All eyes are also on All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons is at camp with the team, but the Cowboys front office is still trying to work out a new deal for the defensive standout. And it’s unclear if there has been any progress during the offseason.

Reports suggest Parsons will sign a deal that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

What they're saying:

Parsons’ teammates said they are confident a deal will be signed, sealed, and delivered.

Left guard Tyler Smith said it’s important for Parsons to be the field this upcoming season.

"I mean, it’s extremely important. I mean, he’s a hell of a player, hell of a teammate. And he’s going to be a key piece on the team. And that’s each and every year he’s been here and especially more so now," Smith said.