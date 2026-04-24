Dallas Cowboys introduce 2026 first round picks Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys introduced Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence, whom they drafted in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, to the media on Friday afternoon. Downs said he'd felt welcome by the team from his first visit with them during the pre-Draft process, and that he's excited to play for new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Lawrence detailed his aresenal of pass rush moves, as well as his relationship with Demeitre Brim, a Cowboys defensive assistant who coached Lawrence at UCF.



The two newest Dallas Cowboys defenders were introduced to the media on Friday afternoon.

Cowboys introduce Caleb Downs

The No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft got his first look at his new home on Friday morning, greeting fans and team brass outside The Star in Frisco.

One fan told Downs he was going to be the next Ed Reed, the longtime Ravens safety who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of 2019.

Downs downplayed the comparison. "I'm just gonna be Caleb Downs, that's the best way to put it."

The safety took a look at the five Lombardi Trophies the team has displayed at The Star, a collection the team hasn't added to since before Downs was born.

Downs told FOX 4 "At the end of the day, that's what we're striving for. That's what everybody's goal is at the beginning of the season. It's time to put in the work to restore it," after checking out the collection.

Downs also already owns a pair of Cowboys-themed cowboy boots, as he showed off to the media during his tour of The Star.

"Once you put on the boots, everything feels like home," Downs said.

Downs said he felt welcomed from the time he took a visit to the Cowboys during the pre-Draft process.

"When I came here for my 30 visit. I had a great feeling and vibe around meeting everybody. So I would say, yeah, I knew there was a big interest and I thought it was a good opportunity for me."

He was asked about his excitement about playing for Christian Parker, the new defensive coordinator the Cowboys hired in January.

"Super excited, honestly. I asked him first thing, 'Where's the playbook at? Where's the playbook at, when can I get it?' Just because I'm about ball, and that's what I'm looking forward to doing," Downs said.

"He's been genuine since the moment I met him, and I was glad he got to meet my parents and my sister today. So looking forward toward that relationship goes."

Cowboys introduce Malachi Lawrence

The Cowboys' second pick in the first round of last night's NFL Draft arrived a few hours after Downs.

Malachi Lawrence was seen signing autographs for fans outside The Star in Frisco right after he got off the bus.

Much has been made of Lawrence's abilities as a pass rusher. He told the media he didn't have those abilities when he first arrived at UCF.

"When I first got to college, I really didn't have any pass rush abilities or skills. I say that I knew about yet, so like when I got there, just looking up to the older guys," Lawrence said. "And so just watching him at practice and then recreating them I say, that's what that's how my arsenal kind of started growing and then different coaches as well."

Lawrence worked with current Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Demeitre Brim at UCF, and he says that relationship will help him fit in with the team's defense.

"It's a great fit for me defensively, that 3-4 scheme. And also, just like they said, bringing in Coach Brim, a familiar face. So already just being familiar with his face, and he's been telling me great things about the staff here. I'm ready to get to it," Lawrence said.